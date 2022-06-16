Sign up
like a painting
There are so many colors in this beard. It's like an abstract painting
16th June 2022
16th Jun 22
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Photo Details
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
iris
,
30dayswild2022
