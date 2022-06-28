Previous
upland sandpiper by aecasey
343 / 365

upland sandpiper

I've been watching for these birds since the May BirdBlitz. I thought they usually arrived earlier. I am glad to finally find a pair in the pasture.
28th June 2022 28th Jun 22

ace
@aecasey
Issi Bannerman ace
My what long legs you have! Lovely capture.
June 30th, 2022  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this beautiful bird.
June 30th, 2022  
