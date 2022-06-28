Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
343 / 365
upland sandpiper
I've been watching for these birds since the May BirdBlitz. I thought they usually arrived earlier. I am glad to finally find a pair in the pasture.
28th June 2022
28th Jun 22
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3919
photos
216
followers
173
following
93% complete
View this month »
336
337
338
339
340
341
342
343
Latest from all albums
3571
3572
3573
342
3574
3575
3576
343
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Just One More
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
28th June 2022 9:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
sandpiper
,
april-birds
,
upland sandpiper
,
30dayswild2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
My what long legs you have! Lovely capture.
June 30th, 2022
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of this beautiful bird.
June 30th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close