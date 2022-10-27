Sign up
color swirls
I've tried and tried to get the feeling of the colors in the spirea. On a whim I gave the camera a spin. There's all the colors!
27th October 2022
27th Oct 22
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Tags
leaves
,
fall
,
autumn
,
icm
