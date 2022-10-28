Previous
before they are gone by aecasey
before they are gone

Winter was too long. Spring was too short. Summer was too hot. Then came fall ... a whole month! Love all the colors.
28th October 2022 28th Oct 22

Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Diana ace
Beautiful shot and colours.
November 10th, 2022  
Krista Marson ace
Best month of all!
November 10th, 2022  
