365 / 365
before they are gone
Winter was too long. Spring was too short. Summer was too hot. Then came fall ... a whole month! Love all the colors.
28th October 2022
28th Oct 22
2
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4066
photos
208
followers
166
following
358
359
360
361
362
363
364
365
3694
3695
3696
3697
3698
3699
3700
3701
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Just One More
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
28th October 2022 10:04am
leaves
,
fall
,
autumn
,
icm
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and colours.
November 10th, 2022
Krista Marson
ace
Best month of all!
November 10th, 2022
