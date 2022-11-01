Previous
chickadee by aecasey
Photo 366

chickadee

My favorite visitor at mom's feeder ... the little chickadees. I believe they winter here. They will get lots of help this winter as mom loves watching the birds.
1st November 2022

April

ace
aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
