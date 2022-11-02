Sign up
Photo 367
red-breasted nuthatch
Mom's feeder doesn't just attract squirrels. There's lots of little birds that visit too. This little nuthatch looks similar to the chickadee when feeding, but not quite. Had to get a photo to identify.
2nd November 2022
2nd Nov 22
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4070
photos
208
followers
166
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
2
Album
Just One More
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
3rd November 2022 1:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
nuthatch
,
april-birds
