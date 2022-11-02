Previous
Next
red-breasted nuthatch by aecasey
Photo 367

red-breasted nuthatch

Mom's feeder doesn't just attract squirrels. There's lots of little birds that visit too. This little nuthatch looks similar to the chickadee when feeding, but not quite. Had to get a photo to identify.
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
100% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise