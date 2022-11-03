Previous
white-breasted nuthatch by aecasey
Photo 368

white-breasted nuthatch

Mom's feeder is attracting a variety of nuthatches. This one is somewhat bigger than the red-breasted one and seems to prefer a little more open feeding station.
3rd November 2022 3rd Nov 22

