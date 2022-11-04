Sign up
Photo 369
fall fruit
Posted late ... but wanted to include this in my month. Voted today and got my covid booster. There was snow on these berries, but it had mostly melted by the time I got my camera. Made for some great bokeh. Taken for owo-5 but posting quite late.
4th November 2022
4th Nov 22
1
0
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4076
photos
208
followers
165
following
Tags
red
,
fall
,
autumn
,
bokeh
Kim
ace
Love the artistry here!
November 16th, 2022
