fall fruit by aecasey
Photo 369

fall fruit

Posted late ... but wanted to include this in my month. Voted today and got my covid booster. There was snow on these berries, but it had mostly melted by the time I got my camera. Made for some great bokeh. Taken for owo-5 but posting quite late.
4th November 2022 4th Nov 22

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Kim ace
Love the artistry here!
November 16th, 2022  
