Photo 369
snow geese
The valley didn't get the fog and frost. But they had white ... Snow Geese! They were sharing a field of corn with the Canadian Geese.
9th November 2022
9th Nov 22
0
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
nature
wildlife
bird
geese
snow geese
april-birds
