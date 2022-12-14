Previous
I've never seen all the highways in the Panhandle closed at the same time.
14th December 2022 14th Dec 22

Diana ace
How amazing, it must be really bad! I hope you have everything you need!
December 15th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh dear.
December 15th, 2022  
