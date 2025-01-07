Previous
plop by aecasey
plop

Bit of snow dropped on Sam's head when he was climbing. Youngest giggles every time she sees his expression.
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Christina ace
Brilliant action shot
January 9th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a beautiful image!
January 9th, 2025  
