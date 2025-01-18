Sign up
Previous
Photo 426
colored clouds in the south
I was quite fixated on the column of color in the west. When I got too cold I turned around to head back to the house, and saw these colors to the south. I'm glad I braved the cold. So much color in the sunset this evening.
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Tags
snow
,
ice
,
sunset
,
winter
,
rainbow
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous image, the sky and the silhouettes are fantastic
January 20th, 2025
