snowy Monday

A cold, frosty morning with tiny snowflakes falling. Grabbed a few quick images on my way to the office. Good thing I did. Fell and gave my head a good bang by the barn when I got home, necessitating a trip to the emergency room. Two staples and a CT scan later, and I'm home. It's still frosty with tiny snowflakes, but I'm staying put for the evening. I'll have to check out my camera and lenses tomorrow, as they took the tumble with me.