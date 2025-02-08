Sign up
Previous
Photo 429
it's cold
Can't resist posting a color frozen bubble. The blues were so pretty this morning.
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
3
3
421
423
424
425
426
427
428
429
Latest from all albums
428
4507
4508
4509
4510
4511
429
4512
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Just One More
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
8th February 2025 9:33am
Tags
macro
,
bubble
,
starburst
,
sunburst
,
frozen bubble
Barb
ace
Simply beautiful!
February 9th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful fv!
February 9th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
These things are fascinating - so gorgeous.
February 9th, 2025
