Photo 430
monday sundae
Grandkids visited this afternoon. They went all in on building ice cream sundaes. I must say, they turned out quite pretty.
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Just One More
Canon EOS 90D
17th February 2025 3:30pm
Tags
ice cream
,
sundae
