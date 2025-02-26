Sign up
cattle drive
The skies to the north were clear, but as the cattle passed by I had some beautiful clouds in the skies to the south.
26th February 2025
26th Feb 25
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
cattle
horse
clouds
cowboy
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
February 28th, 2025
