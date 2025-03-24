Previous
tillage by aecasey
Photo 433

tillage

You can tell spring is in the air. The fields are full of farmers starting spring tillage work. It made the seagulls happy! Another for my push from northy to make an image with a theme related to weather.
24th March 2025

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Photo Details

April ace
northy @northy Farmers were in the fields all around the countryside today. You can tell the weather is cooperating.
March 27th, 2025  
