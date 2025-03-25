Previous
spraying by aecasey
Photo 434

spraying

northy challenged me to make an image with a theme related to weather. It's warm and calm. Perfect weather to apply fertilizer.
25th March 2025 25th Mar 25

ace
@aecasey
northy @northy Cloudy skies ... calm winds ... warm temperatures ... it's time to farm!
March 27th, 2025  
