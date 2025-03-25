Sign up
Previous
Photo 434
spraying
northy challenged me to make an image with a theme related to weather. It's warm and calm. Perfect weather to apply fertilizer.
25th March 2025
25th Mar 25
1
0
April
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
427
428
429
430
431
432
433
434
4553
4554
4555
433
4556
434
4557
4558
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Just One More
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
25th March 2025 9:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-660
April
ace
northy
@northy
Cloudy skies ... calm winds ... warm temperatures ... it's time to farm!
March 27th, 2025
