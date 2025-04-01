Sign up
Photo 435
resting heron
I had spooked the heron, but he returned to his spot in the middle of the pond and gave us a piece of his mind for a little while. Such an awkward looking bird!
1st April 2025
1st Apr 25
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4998
photos
204
followers
160
following
119% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
8
Album
Just One More
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
1st April 2025 2:36pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
heron
,
blue heron
,
april-birds
