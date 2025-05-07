Previous
Tom Turkey by aecasey
Photo 436

Tom Turkey

The tom turkeys were gobbling and calling at the nature center. The gals weren't too interested. They wandered into the bird feeding area to enjoy some quiet. It wasn't too long before this fellow came strutting down the trail. He put on a fine display, dragging his wing feathers, doing his dance. Unfortunately, the only thing he attracted was another tom, and this guy was bigger.

They danced around each other a bit, but rather than fight the first one tried to vacate the area. Big guy was having none of that, and he pursued. They went around the corner of the building, gobbling and squabbling. Pretty soon the smaller one comes back, and he and the gals head back down the trail. Meanwhile, the bigger one is still around the corner carrying on.

Suddenly a Park Ranger comes out and heads around the corner. She had to chase him off. Apparently he got into a fight with his reflection in a window. His constant attack broke the window! When she chased him off, he reluctantly left, not exactly having defeated his opponent. Oh the challenges of spring courtship.
