young fox standing

Mary challenged me to "look through the last month to 6 weeks of your favorites and find one to use as your inspiration." Looking through my favorites I found an image titled "Not a Dog" by Ann https://365project.org/annfong365/365/2025-05-29
I really like the ears at attention, the direct eye contact, and the slightly oversized paws of her young fox. I couldn't get eye contact while this guy was sitting, but I did get him standing. I liked how this image includes his tail. I was disappointed not to get his black legs though.