Previous
young fox standing by aecasey
Photo 438

young fox standing

Mary challenged me to "look through the last month to 6 weeks of your favorites and find one to use as your inspiration." Looking through my favorites I found an image titled "Not a Dog" by Ann https://365project.org/annfong365/365/2025-05-29
I really like the ears at attention, the direct eye contact, and the slightly oversized paws of her young fox. I couldn't get eye contact while this guy was sitting, but I did get him standing. I liked how this image includes his tail. I was disappointed not to get his black legs though.
11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
120% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

April ace
Mary @mcsiegle Another of the young fox for the challenge. It was hard to choose between the two. I liked his pose in this one, but I liked how intimate the other one was.
June 15th, 2025  
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
So cute!
June 15th, 2025  
Barb ace
Delightful!
June 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact