Previous
kaboom! by aecasey
Photo 439

kaboom!

On our way to view fireworks more storms were brewing. Eldest had planned a short hike during blue hour, which turned into a race to beat the storm. But ... they got to see fireflies! The rain started as soon as we got to my parents. At first a mist, then a drizzle. Despite it all, fireworks were going off all over town, joined by occasional flashes of lightening. By the time the rodeo fireworks show started, it was a steady rain. We stood out on the covered porch and enjoyed the show, which was remarkably fun despite the rain. Fortunately for us, the rain finally stopped and we got to shoot our fireworks before the midnight deadline. Several neighbors joined in. It turned out to be quite a show and a really enjoyable evening.
4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
120% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact