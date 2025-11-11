Sign up
Previous
Photo 443
more northern lights
Thank goodness the moon had not yet risen. The lights were spectacular.
11th November 2025
11th Nov 25
2
6
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5228
photos
200
followers
159
following
121% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
6
Album
Just One More
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
11th November 2025 10:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
northern lights
,
auroras
Paula Fontanini
ace
Nothing short of spectacular!
November 14th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Amazing.
November 14th, 2025
