to the west
North, east, west, up across the zenith ... It was quite a show.
12th November 2025
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Latest from all albums
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
Just One More
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
11th November 2025 11:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
northern lights
,
aurora
JackieR
ace
Wonderful
November 14th, 2025
