Photo 446
frosted trees
Beautiful hoar frost ... everything was covered.
14th December 2025
14th Dec 25
April
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Just One More
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
14th December 2025 9:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
trees
,
frost
