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willow by aecasey
Photo 459

willow

oh yes ... then there's Willow. Granddaughters' cat. She doesn't like me, and let's me know every time I visit. I've learned to keep my distance.
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
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