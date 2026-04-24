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Photo 459
willow
oh yes ... then there's Willow. Granddaughters' cat. She doesn't like me, and let's me know every time I visit. I've learned to keep my distance.
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
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April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
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Just One More
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Canon EOS 90D
Taken
24th April 2026 1:20pm
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