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the sky lit up by aecasey
Photo 462

the sky lit up

The lights were dancing tonight. Even lit up Cassiopeia ... there on the right.
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
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Jane Pittenger ace
Beautiful. Pity re the electric wires
July 5th, 2026  
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