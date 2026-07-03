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Previous
Photo 462
the sky lit up
The lights were dancing tonight. Even lit up Cassiopeia ... there on the right.
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
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Album
Just One More
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
3rd July 2026 11:31pm
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northern lights
,
cassiopeia
,
aurora
Jane Pittenger
ace
Beautiful. Pity re the electric wires
July 5th, 2026
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