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When you look away for 2 seconds and now you can't find your dog's poop to pick up... by aelanirtak88
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When you look away for 2 seconds and now you can't find your dog's poop to pick up...

17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Katrina Hill

@aelanirtak88
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