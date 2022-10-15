Sign up
4 / 365
Fern unfolding
So fascinating to see the Golden Ratio at work in nature
15th October 2022
15th Oct 22
AgaLivingLite
@agalivinglite
Life is a symphony I am the dance Photos are my melody. I have seen the world. Now living in Tasmania.
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Tags
nature
,
spring
,
fern
,
tasmania
,
goldenratio
