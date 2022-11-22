Previous
Cartela- silently hoping by agalivinglite
30 / 365

Cartela- silently hoping

Cartela - the last of Tasmania’s steam boats. Built in 1912, she served as a Royal Australian Navy vessel during World War I and later Tasmanian waterways until the 1980s. Now she waits silently for a new life while a dedicated trust seeks funding.
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

AgaLivingLite

@agalivinglite
Life is a symphony I am the dance Photos are my melody. I have seen the world. Now living in Tasmania. Using 365Project as a way to feel...
8% complete

Call me Joe ace
Cool capture 👌❤️
November 22nd, 2022  
