30 / 365
Cartela- silently hoping
Cartela - the last of Tasmania’s steam boats. Built in 1912, she served as a Royal Australian Navy vessel during World War I and later Tasmanian waterways until the 1980s. Now she waits silently for a new life while a dedicated trust seeks funding.
22nd November 2022
22nd Nov 22
AgaLivingLite
@agalivinglite
Life is a symphony I am the dance Photos are my melody. I have seen the world. Now living in Tasmania. Using 365Project as a way to feel...
Tags
boat
franklin
tasmania
waterways
cartela
Call me Joe
ace
Cool capture 👌❤️
November 22nd, 2022
