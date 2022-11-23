Previous
A death well lived by agalivinglite
31 / 365

A death well lived

Not often does one see an old tree still growing strong over someone’s grave, in whose shade I get to appreciate a life well lived. I ponder the life of whose bones nourish this mighty pine.
23rd November 2022 23rd Nov 22

AgaLivingLite

@agalivinglite
Life is a symphony I am the dance Photos are my melody. I have seen the world. Now living in Tasmania. Using 365Project as a way to feel...
