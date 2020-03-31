Previous
Next
Bakery God by agima
Photo 622

Bakery God

I made bread today... I am almost a bakery god!!!!

What did you get up to in your iso (Self Isolation)?
31st March 2020 31st Mar 20

Brendan Maunder

@agima
Like 100s on this site, I love to take photos, however the idea of taking 1 photo ever y day for a year has somewhat...
170% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise