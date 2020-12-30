Sign up
Photo 2
I found another Christmas rose in my archives
30th December 2020
30th Dec 20
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1590
photos
53
followers
32
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
27th November 2020 1:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
christmas
,
red
,
flowers
,
grey
,
rosé
