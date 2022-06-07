Sign up
140 / 365
Building in Zaandam the town were I was born
7th June 2022
7th Jun 22
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
38% complete
View this month »
133
134
135
136
137
138
139
140
Latest from all albums
35
36
137
37
138
139
38
140
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
7th June 2022 2:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
building
,
zaandam
