179 / 365
A bunch of roses for my wedding day
16th July 2022
16th Jul 22
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
Photo Details
7
365
iPhone X
15th July 2022 2:43pm
Tags
yellow
,
flowers
,
roses
