321 / 365
Today Sinterklaas’ birthday he doesn’t get presents but he give presents and a lot of sweet
5th December 2022
5th Dec 22
Agnes
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
Tags
sinterklaas
Pam
ace
He is going to need the dentist. :)
December 5th, 2022
