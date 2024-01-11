Previous
Ice on the ditch, but too thin for skating.
Agnes

Bobbi C ace
Very pretty.
January 11th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 11th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wonderful capture, love the colours
January 11th, 2024  
