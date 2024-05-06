Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 823
IMG_4889
Part of our Dorpsstraat, which has a length of 7,5 km, in spring green.
6th May 2024
6th May 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
979
photos
44
followers
39
following
225% complete
View this month »
816
817
818
819
820
821
822
823
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
29th April 2024 10:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
spring
John Falconer
ace
Well done.
May 6th, 2024
Karen
ace
A very pleasant street! Looks just lovely.
May 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close