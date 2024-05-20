Sign up
Photo 837
IMG_4982
Exuberant farewell to 1st day of Pentecost
20th May 2024
20th May 24
2
0
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
993
photos
45
followers
40
following
229% complete
830
831
832
833
834
835
836
837
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
19th May 2024 9:25pm
Tags
sunset
,
orange
Dione Giorgio
Amazing red colour in the sky and lovely silhouettes.
May 20th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Beautiful warm strong colours…. Gorgeous
May 20th, 2024
