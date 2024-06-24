Sign up
Photo 872
IMG_5072
This ditch grows almost densely with plants
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
1
0
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1030
photos
45
followers
35
following
238% complete
865
866
867
868
869
870
871
872
866
867
868
869
8
870
871
872
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
23rd June 2024 4:05pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
green
,
sky
,
blue
,
plants
,
ditch
Dione Giorgio
Lovely.
June 24th, 2024
