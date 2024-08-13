Sign up
Previous
Photo 922
IMG_5331
The ducks beg for food all day long
13th August 2024
13th Aug 24
1
0
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1081
photos
45
followers
34
following
252% complete
915
916
917
918
919
920
921
922
916
917
918
9
919
920
921
922
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
10th August 2024 3:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ducks
Dione Giorgio
Lovely shot. They should now be rewarded for letting you take their picture.
August 13th, 2024
