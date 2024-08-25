Sign up
Photo 934
IMG_5341
This tree is already missing a lot of leaves
25th August 2024
25th Aug 24
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1093
photos
45
followers
33
following
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
11th August 2024 8:53pm
Tags
tree
green
bkb in the city
ace
Great pov
August 25th, 2024
