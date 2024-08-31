Sign up
Previous
Photo 940
IMG_5401
Overhead line of the train
31st August 2024
31st Aug 24
1
0
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1099
photos
45
followers
33
following
257% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
2
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
29th August 2024 5:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
trees
,
lines
,
clouds
bkb in the city
ace
Nice shot
August 31st, 2024
