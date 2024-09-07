Sign up
Photo 947
IMG_5413
The morning sun reflects in the window
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1106
photos
45
followers
33
following
259% complete
940
941
942
943
944
945
946
947
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
3rd September 2024 7:27am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
reflection
,
sun
Beverley
ace
Nice wake up call…
September 7th, 2024
