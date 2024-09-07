Previous
IMG_5413 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 947

IMG_5413

The morning sun reflects in the window
7th September 2024 7th Sep 24

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
259% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Nice wake up call…
September 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise