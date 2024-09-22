Sign up
Previous
Photo 962
IMG_5464
Autumn
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
3
0
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1121
photos
45
followers
33
following
Tags
red
,
leaves
,
trees
,
autumn
Dorothy
ace
It looks like your ominous sky cleared. Enjoy.
September 22nd, 2024
Lesley
ace
Ah yes - lovely browns and reds
September 22nd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Great pov
September 22nd, 2024
