Photo 966
IMG_5360
The water lily has finished blooming, the leaves are still on the water
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
Tags
green
,
reflection
,
leaves
gloria jones
ace
Neat reflections
September 26th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
All shades of greens.
September 26th, 2024
