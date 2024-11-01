Sign up
Photo 1002
IMG_5572
I enjoy the soup
1st November 2024
1st Nov 24
4
0
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1161
photos
46
followers
33
following
274% complete
995
996
997
998
999
1000
1001
1002
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
30th October 2024 7:08pm
gloria jones
ace
Looks so good...:)
November 1st, 2024
Michelle
Looks tasty and warming
November 1st, 2024
amyK
ace
Looks delicious
November 1st, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
yum
November 1st, 2024
