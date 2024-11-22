Sign up
Previous
Photo 1023
lightX
Drawing of SINTERKLAAS
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
1
0
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1182
photos
47
followers
34
following
280% complete
1016
1017
1018
1019
1020
1021
1022
1023
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Tags
black
,
white
,
drawing
,
sinterklaas
Beverley
ace
Such gentle friendly faces…. Brilliant
November 22nd, 2024
