Previous
IMG_5688 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1032

IMG_5688

The last day of November started colourfully
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
282% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jo ace
Beautiful. Love the way you’ve captured the silhouette of the tree. fav
December 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact