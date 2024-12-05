Previous
by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1036

Today is SINTERKLAAS birthday and he brings presents to all the children
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
283% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
This is so beautiful to see… such a lovely Santa… lucky children.
December 5th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Super collage...great, festive photos
December 5th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Super creative collage
December 5th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
nice collage
December 5th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Oh I love how you did your collage. That is a very handsome Sinterklaas.
December 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact